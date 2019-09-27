Dantewada bypoll: Counting underway, Congress leading by over 11,00 votes
As per the trends after four rounds of counting, the Congress candidate was leading by a margin of 4,316 votes against her closest rival from BJP.
Published: 27th September 2019 01:38 PM | Last Updated: 27th September 2019 05:10 PM
DANTEWADA: The Congress candidate has gained a lead of 11,319 votes against her BJP rival in the Dantewada assembly bypoll on Friday as counting of votes is underway, officials said.
Karma had secured 49,907 votes, while Mandavi had got 38,588 votes after the 19th round of counting, the official said, adding that one more round was left.
The by-polls were held for Assembly constituencies of Dantewada, Badharghat and Hamirpur in Chhattisgarh, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, on September 23.
Devki Karma is the wife of Congress leader Mahendra Karma who was assassinated by Naxalites on May 25, 2013, in an attack while he was returning from a 'Parivartan Rally' organised by his party in Sukma district.