Home Nation

Defence manufacturing corridor to be set up along Bundelkhand expressway, says CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum said in the last two years UP received investment proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crores.

Published: 27th September 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that his government has planned to set up a defence manufacturing corridor along the proposed Bundelkhand Expressway, which will "make India self-reliant" in defence production.

He said this while speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum here.

"A defence expo will be organised in February 2020, in which more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation. Uttar Pradesh will contribute in making India self-reliant in defence production," Adityanath said.

He said that apart from organising unique events like the Prayagraj Kumbh and Deepotsav as well as the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Varanasi, his government focused on providing corruption-free governance and good law and order situation.

The construction of the Meerut-Prayagraj Expressway will commence next year. Each of the 75 districts will have a four-lane connectivity. Apart from this, Bundelkhand Expressway has also been planned, he said.

"Before 2017, only two cities (in UP) had air connectivity and now the number has gone up to six. Eleven new airports and two international greenfield airports have been planned. Three cities have Metro system," he said.

"Unlimited potential is what Uttar Pradesh stands for," he said.

In the last two years, Uttar Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs five lakh crore, of which projects worth Rs two lakh crore have seen implementation on the ground, he said.

The chief minister said that he has broken the jinx associated with Ayodhya and Noida.

"No (other Uttar Pradesh) chief minister had visited Ayodhya due to the fear of losing his secular credentials and Noida for fear of losing the chair. I have visited the two cities frequently since 2017," he said.

He said his government has adopted zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and crime.

"We pursued investor-friendly policies. Uttar Pradesh was challenging before 2017. The state was identified with lawlessness and mafia raj. The youth of the state would hide their identity while moving out of the state," he said.

Referring to the Prayagraj Kumbh held between January 15 and March 4 this year, Adityanath said that more than 24 crore people visited the place to take a holy dip.

"The unique event was branded well, with the use of artificial intelligence technology and setting up of the command control centre in a span of one year," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted as his achievements the Deepotsav event in Ayodhya during Diwali and the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Varanasi.

"If the intentions are genuine, even God helps. We are moving ahead with positive thoughts," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Bundelkhand Expressway World Hindu Economic Forum
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp