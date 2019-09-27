Home Nation

DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew

The DRDO has already supplied 300 TI-NVDs for T-72 tanks, and 2,000 more are to be produced. These indigenous TI-NVDs are being produced in BEL, Vijaywada and OFB Dehradun.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)

Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ability of Indian Army Tanks to strike enemies in the night has got an indigenous boost with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) coming up with Thermal Imaging (TI) Night Vision Devices (NVD) which can locate targets at a greater distance.

“We have manufactured TI- based night vision devices for the Tank Commanders night sight which will be able to pick the enemy tanks from a distance of about three kilometres,” a DRDO official told this newspaper.  

The DRDO has already supplied 300 TI-NVDs for T-72 tanks, and 2,000 more are to be produced. These indigenous TI-NVDs are being produced in BEL, Vijaywada and OFB Dehradun.

The range of these devices is about 3 km, the officer said. “We are working on such devices even for the tank commanders and drivers of T-90 tanks.”

In the battle zone, tank commanders keep a watch on enemy targets by ‘picking up’ the heat generated by a soldier or a machine.  

T-72 tanks have Image Enhancing tubes, which can see things in the night but only under certain conditions and up to a distance of 200 m, the officer said.  

Work on TI -based Night Vision Devices for tank commanders and drivers of the T-90s is in process. “We have to produce around 3,000 such devices for the T-90 tanks,” said the officer.

Of the 3,000 tanks with the Indian Armoured regiment, 1,500 are T-90s and Arjun Arjun main battle tank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thermal Imaging Night Vision Devices Indian Army DRDO T-72 tanks T-90 tanks Arjun main battle tank
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp