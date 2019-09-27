MP honey trap scandal: SIT creates e-mail to collect information

By IANS

INDORE/BHOPAL: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the honey-trap case in Madhya Pradesh has created an e-mail ID to receive complaints about such incidents from anywhere in the state.

SIT chief Additional Director General of Police Sanjeev Shami also reached Indore on Wednesday night. He said it's a serious matter which will severely affect society and politics, adding the culprits' names will be brought forth.

According to sources, the SIT has got vital information in just two days which suggests that the arrested women's tentacles were spread in almost every corner of the state. They used to con people in big cities including Bhopal, Indore and also the smaller cities.

The SIT has created the e-mail ID - info.sit@mppolice.gov.in. Through this e-mail, the SIT wants to get information that people are usually afraid or hesitant to provide personally.

Sources said that in the last approximately two decades some people have reached big positions in political and business circles but their stories are limited to certain areas. With this e-mail ID, the SIT wants to identify such people. Local people can help in this regard and this prompted the SIT to create this e-mail ID.

SIT member and Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchivardhan Mishra said that anyone can provide information at this e-mail address.

The Indore police have arrested five women in this racket. A student was also a member of this racket whose father has filed a complaint of human trafficking. The investigation revealed that the racket kingpins were using college students and women from small cities to honey-trap the targeted people.