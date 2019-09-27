Home Nation

MP honey trap scandal: SIT creates e-mail to collect information

The SIT has created the e-mail ID - info.sit@mppolice.gov.in. Through this e-mail, the SIT wants to get information that people are usually afraid or hesitant to provide personally.

Published: 27th September 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

INDORE/BHOPAL: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the honey-trap case in Madhya Pradesh has created an e-mail ID to receive complaints about such incidents from anywhere in the state.

SIT chief Additional Director General of Police Sanjeev Shami also reached Indore on Wednesday night. He said it's a serious matter which will severely affect society and politics, adding the culprits' names will be brought forth.

According to sources, the SIT has got vital information in just two days which suggests that the arrested women's tentacles were spread in almost every corner of the state. They used to con people in big cities including Bhopal, Indore and also the smaller cities.

ALSO READ: College girls forced to bed VIPs, says Madhya Pradesh sex scandal mastermind

The SIT has created the e-mail ID - info.sit@mppolice.gov.in. Through this e-mail, the SIT wants to get information that people are usually afraid or hesitant to provide personally.

Sources said that in the last approximately two decades some people have reached big positions in political and business circles but their stories are limited to certain areas. With this e-mail ID, the SIT wants to identify such people. Local people can help in this regard and this prompted the SIT to create this e-mail ID.

SIT member and Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchivardhan Mishra said that anyone can provide information at this e-mail address.

ALSO READ: Mastermind Shweta Vijay Jain wanted to become MP's top lobbyist

The Indore police have arrested five women in this racket. A student was also a member of this racket whose father has filed a complaint of human trafficking. The investigation revealed that the racket kingpins were using college students and women from small cities to honey-trap the targeted people.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIT MP honeytrap scandal e-mail ID
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp