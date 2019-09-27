Irked with RJD, Manjhi and another ally plan to go all out in Bihar bypolls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s announcement of its candidates without taking Grand Alliance allies into confidence has irked Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) chief and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi.

The RJD has announced candidates for Nathnagar, Belhar, Simari-Bakhtiyrapur and Darunda seats, claiming them as traditional seats of the party, on Wednesday. It has left only two Assembly segments — Kishanganj (minority development) and Samatipur Lok Sabha seats — for the Congress.

The move has irked both Manjhi and Vikasheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni, who have gone vocal against the decision of RJD. The angry allies have decided to field their candidates on all those seats on which the RJD has announced its candidates.

This is the first time that Grand Alliance allies have become so vocal and aggressive against the RJD.

“It was a foregone conclusion that HAM will field Ajay Rai as its candidate from Nathnangar. In spite of his, Tejashawi Yadav went about without proper consultation with me and other allies... This has badly hurt us,” Manjhi told the media.

Sahni has made his mind to field candidate from Simari-Bakhtiyrapur. He said that his party’s candidate for Simari-Bakhtiyarpur seat will be announced on September 28 and warned that he may go against the RJD and extend support to Manjhi in the bypolls.