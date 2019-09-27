'Let CBI probe, arrest real culprits of Gorakhpur hospital deaths now', says Dr Kafeel after clean chit 

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Reacting to his exoneration by the court in Gorakhpur children death case, Dr Kafeel on Friday demanded CBI probe into the tragedy to expose the real culprits.

Calling it a "man-made tragedy", the doctor said the real culprits were those who failed to make timely payments to oxygen suppliers which resulted in shortage of life-saving gas. “A CBI probe should be initiated to expose such elements and also the lacunae in the system," the doctor said.

“On that tragic day, I did my best as a doctor, a father and an Indian to save as many lives as I could. But I was implicated and thrown behind bars for no fault of mine,” he said. "I was made a scapegoat."

The paediatrician said he was humiliated with name-calling and run down by media and society. “I was portrayed as a villain. My family was harassed and I was suspended from the medical college,” he added.

“Those nine months in jail were tiring for me. I was gripped by a feeling of helplessness.”

“I have been living with the tag of a murderer for the last two years. I hope this report will wash it off. But I feel that justice would be done the day when the real culprits will be put behind the bars,” he further said.

“The High Court in its April 25, 2018 ruling accepted that there was no negligence on my part and that there was a shortage of oxygen in the hospital on that fateful day. Now the same has been substantiated by the report of the probe panel set up by Yogiji himself,” he said with a glint of satisfaction in his eyes.