Home Nation

Let me speak to my children before I die: Peter Mukerjea to court

Peter Mukerjea, currently in judicial custody, is facing Sheena Bora murder trial along with his wife Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Peter Mukerjea

Former director of INX Media Group Peter Mukerjea. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Friday asked a special court here to allow him to speak to his children.

Mukerjea stepped into the witness box after the court finished recording the testimony of a doctor in the murder case and then made the request to special Judge J C Jadgdale.

"I don't know how long I will live. I want to speak to my children, who are living abroad, before I die," Mukerjea said.

Hearing his request, the court said he meets people in jail, to which Mukerjea replied that he meets people who are related to the case and "for last three years, haven't met persons who are close to his heart".

The judge then told him that the court will "workout modalities".

The former media baron, who underwent bypass surgery at a private hospital in March, also updated the court about his health condition.

He thanked the judge for allowing him to visit the hospital for check-up and said all his parameters are under control.

He further said he will soon submit his medical reports in the court.

Mukerjea, currently in judicial custody, is facing trial along with his wife Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna.

According to the prosecution, Sheena Bora (24) was killed allegedly by Indrani with the help of her driver Shyamwar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.

Mukerjea is accused of being a party to the murder conspiracy.

The incident came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested by police for possessing a firearm, spilled the beans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peter Mukerjea Sheena Bora Indrani Mukerjea
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp