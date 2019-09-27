Nadda hits out at Mamata, Rahul for opposing abrogation of Article 370

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP working president J P Nadda Friday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that time is over her government.

Nadda, who was addressing a seminar of the abolition of Article 370 here, questioned the patriotism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing the scrapping of the article and said his statement was used by Pakistan in United Nations to oppose the move.

Banerjee is so busy in the politics of appeasement that national interest has taken a backseat for her.

"The writing on the wall is clear. The time of her government is over. It's only a matter of time that BJP comes to power in Bengal," he said.

"Is (the concern for) vote bank bigger than national interest for Mamata Banerjee? She should answer why her party opposed the move to integrate the country," he said.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said "Look at the statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. His statements were used by Pakistan to oppose India in United Nations. Is this nationalism? Is this patriotism?" Nadda asked.