NRC: 200 additional Foreigners' Tribunals in 33 Assam districts, says state government

The facilities, to be set up in all the 33 districts of the state, will be in addition to the existing 100 Foreigners' Tribunals (FTs), according to an official release on Thursday night.

Published: 27th September 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

NRC, National register of citizens

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam government has notified setting up of 200 more appellate Foreigners' Tribunals for hearing of appeals of people, excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The appeal against exclusion from the NRC must be filed in the quasi-judicial tribunals within 120 days of the publication of the final NRC.

The final NRC was released on August 31 with 19,06,657 of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants excluded and 3,11,22,004 included.

The process of NRC update was started in Assam following a Supreme Court order in 2013 and since then, the apex court has been closely monitoring the entire process.

The districts and number of additional appellate FTs as per the September 23 government notification are, Baksa district 6, Biswanath 5, Bongaigaon 5, Barpeta 7, Cachar 9, Charaideo 1, Chirang 2, Darrang 10, Dhemaji 3, Dhubri 8, Dibrugarh 3.

The other districts are Dima Hasao 1, Goalpara 8, Golaghat 5, Hailakandi 8, Hojai 11, Jorhat 7, Kamrup (Metro) 15, Kamrup (Rural) 8, Karimganj 8, Karbi Anglong 4, Kokarajhar 5, Lakhimpur 7, Majuli 1, Morigaon 8, Nagaon 15, Nalbari 2, Sivasagar 3, Sonitpur 8, South Salmara 2, Tinsukia 9, Udalguri 4 and West Karbi Anglong 2.

TAGS
NRC Assam NRC National Register of Citizens Foreigners' Tribunals
