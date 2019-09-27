Home Nation

Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC ahead of PM Modi's UN speech

Friday's ceasefire violation incident comes ahead of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York where Modi and Imran Khan are scheduled to deliver speeches.

LoC Ceasefire Violation

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: There were reports of a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of speeches to be delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan at the UN General Assembly on Friday.

The ceasefire violation took place in the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district on Friday morning when Pakistani forces fired small arms and mortars, said Indian Army sources.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan from across the LoC have increased ever since India withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution. Army sources said the violations are an attempt by Pakistan to push infiltrators across the LoC into India.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under unprecedented security cover since August 5 when India withdrew special status to the state.

India has accused Pakistan of resorting to cross-border terrorism by helping terror outfits set up bases within its territory and has also maintained that the political developments in Jammu and Kashmir are its internal matter.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has alleged that India has committed human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir by imposing a communication blockade.

