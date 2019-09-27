Home Nation

Rajeev Kumar still untraceable, special CBI team returns to Delhi

CBI special team, which came down to Kolkata on September 17, visited numerous locations in and around the city over the past week looking for Rajeev Kumar.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 10-member CBI team sent to Kolkata to track down former city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been evading summons in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, has returned to its headquarters in New Delhi, an agency official said.

The special team, which came down to the state capital on September 17, visited numerous locations in and around the city over the past week but failed to locate Kumar, he said.

"The team that had come here for a few days returned yesterday," a senior CBI official told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier this month withdrew the protection granted to Kumar, who is currently the Additional Director General-Crime Investigation Department, from any coercive action by the investigating agency.

ALSO READ: Rajeev Kumar's counsels conclude arguments in court, CBI starts making submissions

The senior IPS officer, accused of tampering with crucial evidence in the Saradha chit fund case, had moved multiple courts over the past two weeks seeking anticipatory bail, but failed to get any reprieve.

Last week, he moved the Calcutta High Court, which is currently hearing his pre-arrest bail plea.

The Saradha group of companies has allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajeev Kumar Saradha chit fund case CBI
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp