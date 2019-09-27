Rescind action on Article 370 in Kashmir, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation tells India

By Express News Service

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday urged India to “rescind” its actions in Kashmir and abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions following New Delhi’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

India asserts that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is its “internal matter”.

The foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir discussed the Indian government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir’s bifurcation during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In a draft communique, the OIC discussed the communication restrictions put in place in Kashmir.

The group demanded that India “rescind” its actions in Kashmir and reiterate its commitment to abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

India should allow access to Jammu and Kashmir to human rights organisations and international media to ascertain and report on the situation there, it said.

Qureshi boycotts Jaishankar’s speech

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar’s opening statement at a SAARC meeting to protest New Delhi’s “siege” in Kashmir, the neighbouring country’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party tweeted.

“Pakistan will not engage with India ‘until and unless they lift the siege’ in Kashmir,” it added,

