Security upped around vital Srinagar installations amid terror threat

Troops guarding the army camps, military stations and other formations have been put on high alert and ordered to be on round the clock vigilance.

Security personnel install concertina wire to block a road during restrictions in Srinagar Friday.

Security personnel install concertina wire to block a road during restrictions in Srinagar Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security around vital installations in Srinagar has been strengthened and fresh bunkers set up in and around the city following threats that terrorists may carry out strikes, officials said on Friday.

They said the security has been beefed up around army camps, military stations and other formations.

Also new bunkers have come up near major hospitals, police installations and the Srinagar airport, which has been targeted twice by terrorists in the past, they added.

A multi-tier security arrangement has been activated in some very important installations, they said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had chaired several meetings over the past two days during which security agencies drew his attention towards the threats posed by Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits who may stage some demonstrative and sensational acts of terror.

Troops guarding the army camps, military stations and other formations have been put on high alert and ordered to be on round the clock vigilance, they said, adding the BSF and CRPF authorities have also increased the security level in and around their installations, particularly in the camps.

The state police has also directed police stations and other formations in border belts to remain alert, they said.

They have directed policemen to set up more checkpoints on probable infiltration routes in Jammu region and intensify night patrolling, they said During the restriction period imposed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration since August 5, when the special status of the state was withdrawn and it was bifurcated into union territories, security forces have built makeshift bunkers at various localities.

The officials said some of these bunkers have also been strengthened in view of the threats posed by terror groups.

There have been intelligence reports that terrorists were roaming freely in some parts of the city as well as rest of the Kashmir valley.

The new bunkers, which have been erected at vantage points, will also help in checking entry and exit from the city, they said.

