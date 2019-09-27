Shiv Sena denies Sharad Pawar's involvement in Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank fraud case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday denied Sharad Pawar's involvement in the Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud case, saying "the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief was not in power when the scam took place."

Speaking to ANI, Raut said: "Pawar is a big leader. Taking his name in such cases has created an unhealthy atmosphere in Maharashtra. He has no connection with the bank. He was not in power when the scam happened. His party leaders may have involvement but not him."

"Before putting Pawar's name in the bank scam, the ED should have hold discussion with the state government as Pawar is a very senior leader," he added.

The ED on Monday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in connection with the MSC Bank fraud case against Pawar, his nephew and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with 70 other officials of the MSC Bank.

It is alleged that the bank had sanctioned several loans in a fraudulent way to workers and the directors of local co-operative sugar factories, spinning mills and other processing units, and also to the bank's then top executives. The scam is pegged at Rs 5,000 crore.