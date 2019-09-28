Bus, jeep collide head-on in Jodhpur; 16 dead, 10 injured

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: At least 16 people were killed and 10 injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a jeep near Balesar town, about 60 km from Jodhpur city in Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

Half a dozen people died on the spot after the accident even before help could arrive. At present, around 10 are being treated at the Jodhpur hospital and are stated to be critical.

After the accident, locals reached the spot and rescued those trapped inside.

Police teams reached and rushed those injured to the Balesar Hospital from where those serious were moved to Jodhpur city.

According to Balesar SHO Devendra Singh, those seriously injured were referred to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur from Balesar.

An eyewitness said a minibus was going from Jodhpur towards Jaisalmer when it collided with a Bolero jeep coming from the other side. The incident took place while the driver of the jeep was trying to overtake the minibus. Both the vehicles were speeding and were completely shattered in the collision.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the accident.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a terrible road accident in Balesar, Jodhpur on NH 125. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this terrible loss. Hope and pray those injured recover soon,” the CM tweeted.