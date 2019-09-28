Home Nation

Chidambaram in bigger trouble as CBI to grill ex-Niti boss in INX Media scam

Former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar will be the first bureaucrat to be prosecuted in the INX Media case with the Centre Friday giving the green signal to the CBI to do so.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar will be the first bureaucrat to be prosecuted in the INX Media case with the Centre Friday giving the green signal to the CBI to do so.

Four other officers were also in the agency’s request for prosecution sanction earlier this year — former secretary in the MSME ministry Anup K Pujari, principal secretary in the Himachal Pradesh government Prabodh Saxena, former undersecretary Rabindra Prasad, and former section officer Kumar Dung.

Khullar was the additional secretary in the finance ministry when the alleged irregularities related to INX Media occurred in 2007-08. P Chidambaram, who has been arrested in connection with the case, was the finance minister then. 

The CBI had in August confronted the former NITI Aayog chief with Chidambaram while the latter was in its custody. Sources said this was done to compare both the versions about the FIPB approval granted to INX Media while the duo was in office. 

The CBI had decided to charge Khullar earlier this year and was awaiting the government’s permission.

Public servants can be prosecuted only after the government’s approval.

However, the agency has come under sharp criticism from the Chidambaram camp for not acting against six other IAS officers who were part of the team that recommended FIPB clearance to the government.

Notably, the sanction to prosecute Khullar comes a few days after interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited the former finance minister in Tihar jail. P11

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INX Media scam Sindhushree Khullar NITI Aayog CBI Chidambaram
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp