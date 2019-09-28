'China-Pakistan corridor through PoK illegal': India rebuts Beijing at UN

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India on Saturday took strong note of reference made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in his address at the UN General Assembly.

Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, China has told the General Assembly that the "dispute" should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement.

China, a close ally of Pakistan, also stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the "status quo".

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments relating to the region were "entirely a matter internal" to the country.

"The Chinese side is well aware of India's position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us," he said.

Kumar said India expects other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We expect that other countries will respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and desist from efforts to change the status quo through the illegal so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," he said.

"The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement," Wang Yi said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

"No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken. As a neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China hopes to see the dispute effectively managed and stability restored to the relationship between the two sides," Wang said.

India ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 370 of its Constitution on August 5.

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

Pakistan has also been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

The Modi government has also said that there is no scope for any third party mediation on the Kashmir issue.