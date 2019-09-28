Home Nation

Court directs DCW to arrange accommodation for family of Unnao rape survivor

The court has also directed the chairperson of DCW to oversee the rehabilitation measures of the Unnao rape survivor.

Published: 28th September 2019 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 09:59 PM

Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday directed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to arrange suitable accommodation for the family members of Unnao rape victim in the national capital. The court has also directed the chairperson of DCW to oversee the rehabilitation measures of the Unnao rape survivor.

"After much deliberations, the chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, is requested to nominate a team of two counselors, who may access the residential requirements of the complainant and her family members and assist them in locating and providing suitable accommodation in Delhi at a reasonable rate of rent or in the alternative in any government accommodation, for a period of at least 11 months," said the court in its order.

The court also took cognizance of advocate Dharmendra Mishra's plea on behalf of rape survivor that they are not able to find suitable accommodation.

"As regards finding out suitable accommodation for the family members of the victim/survivor, Mishra states that although few accommodations have been looked here and there, none of the landlords contacted is willing to provide their premises on rent to the family members of the victim/survivor, given the background of this case and as also for short durations," it read.

"Further, the chairperson, DCW, is requested to oversee the rehabilitation measures of the children of the deceased, thereby ensuring for their further education in Delhi as well as skill developments to the likings of the children," it read.

"Whatever expenditure that may be incurred in this case be intimated to this court including the terms of the lease agreements and the rate of rent so that appropriate directions may be passed to the government of Uttar Pradesh for reimbursement of the same, or direct payment or for the provision thereof," said the court.

The Unnao rape survivor, who had sustained grievous injuries in an accident and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, was discharged from the hospital on September 24. The court had asked the counsel of the victim to arrange accommodation for the victim and her family in the city and submit its details to the court.

The court directed the family of the victim to be temporarily accommodated in the hostel of Jay Prakash Narayan (JPN) Trauma Centre of New Delhi's AIIMS for the next seven days. The family of the survivor had told the court that they want to shift to Delhi as there is a threat to their lives in their native village.

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer had sustained grievous injuries after an accident on July 28.

A truck had rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling in. While she and her lawyer were injured, her aunts were killed on the spot.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.

