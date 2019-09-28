Kashmir clampdown: Fresh restrictions imposed, National Conference leader booked under PSA 

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Fresh restrictions were imposed in parts of Kashmir on Friday to maintain law and order in view of congregational prayers. Markets remained shut and public transport was off the roads for the 54th day.

Restrictions under Section 144 CrPc were imposed on Friday morning in various parts of the Valley, officials said.

They said the curbs were imposed in five police station areas of Nowhatta, Rainawari, Safakadal, Khanyar and Maharaj Gunj in downtown (interior areas) and in Hazratbal zone in Srinagar.

The restrictions were also imposed in Ganderbal, Anantnag, Awantipora, Sopore and Handwara towns, the officials added.

After former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, National Conference leader Mohammad Maqbool Yattoo, 55, who was already under detention, has also been booked under PSA, sources said.

As per the PSA order, Yattoo has been described as highly motivated NC worker.

“Yattoo...can instigate people to violence and disturb peace,” states the order.