Mahatma Gandhi's values can help overcome air of mistrust, fear in India: Ashok Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said there is an "atmosphere of mistrust and fear" in the country, and this can be overcome by adopting Mahatma Gandhi's life values.

Only the principles of truth and non-violence propagated by Mahatma Gandhi can pave the way for world peace, he said at 'Sarvadharma Sambhav Seminar' in Bhilwara to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

"Many countries have broken up, but due to the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, our country is still united. Today we are deviating from that path shown by him and it is a mistake," Gehlot said.

"There is an atmosphere of mistrust and fear in the country. This can be overcome by adopting Mahatma Gandhi's life values," the Rajasthan chief minister said.

He also said that unity in diversity is at the core of India.

"There are many languages ??and dialects in the country. Despite this, we are all one. Pakistan also got independence along with India, but most of the time, the Army has ruled there and most of the prime ministers had to go to jail. India's democracy has been successful in keeping the country united," Gehlot said.