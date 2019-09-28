Home Nation

Nothing to worry, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar after meeting nephew Ajit

NCP leader Ajit Pawar met party chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar at his residence, MP Supriya Sule was also present there.

Published: 28th September 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaking with the media persons in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday scotched perception of a family feud over resignation of his nephew Ajit Pawar as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly a day before.

Ajit Pawar tendered his resignation on Friday evening, leaving NCP leaders and workers in shock. He met his uncle Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

"There is nothing to worry. He (Ajit Pawar) himself will give you (media) further details," Pawar told reporters after the meeting.

The Pawar senior's daughter and party MP Supriya Sule, who was advised rest after being diagnosed with dengue, also attended the meeting where only members of the Pawar clan were present.

Ajit is scheduled to address a press conference soon.

On Friday, Ajit caused a flutter in the party when he sent his resignation as the MLA from Baramati segment to Legislative Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade, which has been accepted.

Ajit, a former deputy chief minister, did not disclose the reason while tendering the resignation.

His resignation in the run-up to the October assembly polls came on a day when NCP leaders and workers rallied behind Sharad Pawar, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam.

The anti-money laundering agency has also registered a case against Ajit in the alleged Rs 25,000 crore embezzlement scam.

According to reports, Ajit was upset because his nephew Rohit Pawar was likely to make a debut on the state political scene.

However, the Pawar senior had dismissed reports of differences within his clan.

"There is no feud. My decision is the last word in all family matters. When I meet Ajit I will ask him the reason for his extreme decision," Pawar had said.

According to Pawar, Ajit's son Parth had told him that his father was "restless" as he felt that he was the cause behind the ED registering a case against the veteran politician.

Reports of a cold war between Ajit and Supriya Sule for supremacy in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) keep surfacing intermittently.

