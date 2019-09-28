Home Nation

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till December 31

If the PAN number is not linked to the Aadhaar prior to the deadline, the PAN card will become inoperative.

Published: 28th September 2019

Aadhaar card

File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.

By Online Desk

The ministry of finance on Saturday extended the deadline of linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar from September 30 to December 21. The deadline was earlier extended on March 31 for six months.

If the PAN number is not linked to the Aadhaar prior to the deadline, the PAN card will become inoperative. This is the seventh time the Centre has extended the deadline to link their PAN numbers to Aadhaar.

The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity.

You can link both by just sending an SMS:

Drop a text message to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number in the following format: UIDPAN *space* 12 digit Aadhaar number *space* 10 digit PAN number

For example: UIDPAN 012345678910 ABCDE1964F

(With PTI inputs)

