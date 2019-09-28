Quota in Lok Sabha, state Assembly for tribals in J&K: Nadda

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s working president J P Nadda on Friday said there will be delimitation of constituencies before elections in Jammu and Kashmir are held and seats will be reserved for scheduled tribes such as Gujjars and Bakarwals from both Kashmir and Ladakh in the Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha.

“Eight seats will be reserved for ST candidates in the Assembly and one seat in the Lok Sabha,” said Nadda, while speaking at an event in Salt Lake.

Attacking West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said, “Those who are opposing abrogation of Article 370 are thinking of their own interest... I would like to ask Mamataji whether she considers her vote bank as more important than national security,” Nadda said.