SC Collegium recommends six names for Punjab and Haryana High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has resolved to recommend the elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. They are Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Parkash Phutela, Karamjit, Vivek Puri, Meenakshi I Mehta and Archana Puri.

Referring to the HC’s recommendation regarding judicial officer Satish Kumar Aggarwal, the SC Collegium asserted his case “deserves to be remitted to the high court” and it had resolved to recommend accordingly.

The SC collegium has also recommended the appointment of one lawyer and seven judicial officers as judges of Bombay High Court.

Though three appointees have crossed the prescribed age limit, the SC took into account that the HC is grappling with huge pendency of cases, as it is functioning with 67 judges against a sanctioned strength of 94.