'Shiv Sena has never betrayed a friend': Uddhav Thackeray ahead of final seat-sharing pact with BJP

The two parties haven't yet announced the alliance and are tight-lipped on the seat sharing.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Uddhav Thackeray Twitter)

MUMBAI: BJP and Shiv Sena, members of the ruling saffron alliance in Maharashtra, vouched once again for the electoral alliance before the assembly elections in the state. However, they didn't commit when the alliance would be announced.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who addressed a key meeting of party workers at the Rangsharada auditorium at Bandra on Saturday said that the alliance would be announced in a couple of days and appealed party workers to remain prepared to contest any seat that they will get to contest.

"I want Shiv Sena in every constituency. We will have to work with true unity if we have to be effective. We should be prepared to contest any seat that comes to us. The Shiv Sena has never betrayed a friend and I'll expect all party workers to abide by the high morale standard," Thackeray said and appealed party workers to work hard to see the saffron flag on the assembly.

"I'll like to have Shiv Sena's Chief Minister one day. I've pledged before Balasaheb that I'll fulfill his dream. But, I'll like to tell all aspirents that the alliance would be finalised soon. They should not backstab the alliance," Thackeray added.

He also took potshots at NCP chief Sharad Pawar saying that whenever summoned Balasaheb appeared before the courts and clarified his stand.

Another party leader Subhash Desai explained the proecess of alliance talks and also gave details of how the election process would be carried out and also spoke about the planning regarding campaign.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil, on the other hand, launched his party's 'Mahasampark Abhiyan' for the forthcoming 9 days of Navaratri. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given nine resolutions for the new Maharashtra which the party workers would take door-to-door during these nine days, he said.

"The work done by the Fadnavis government in past five years would be highlighted during this period," he said.

When asked about announcement of alliance, Patil said that its finer details are being finalised before its announcement.

