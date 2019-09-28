Six pilgrims en route to Badrinath temple die in landslide in Tehri Garhwal

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Six pilgrims died and four others were injured in a landslide in Teen Dhara area of Devprayag in Tehri Garhwal district on Saturday.

They were travelling in a minibus en route to Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district from Rishikesh when boulders suddenly rained down on the vehicle.

All the passengers were pilgrims from Mohali in Punjab. The deceased were identified as Surinder Kumar, Gurdeep, Tejinder Pal Singh, Jitendra Pal Singh, Gurpreet Singha and Lovely Singh.

Ramesh Singh and Devendra Pal received serious injuries on the head, abdomen and back while Surendra Pal Singh and Amrit Pal Singh received minor injuries.