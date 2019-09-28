Home Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with Kashmiri students, talks of dialogue and democracy

The Kashmiri students studying in the AMU had decided against participating in the event meant to discuss 'advantages' of the abrogation of Article 370.

Published: 28th September 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath interacting with Kashmiri students from J&K in Lucknow.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath interacting with Kashmiri students from J&K in Lucknow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met a group of Kashmiri students and talked of the importance of dialogue in democracy while urging them to share their trial and tribulations directly with him to resolve them.

"We are living in a democratic society and it should be kept in mind that dialogue could be the most important medium in it. We have to make new efforts with this view in mind," the chief minister said while interacting with a group of 70 Kashmiri students studying in different colleges in the state.

"We also need to understand what democracy actually means. There will be prosperity in our lives only when there is development. How could we become a part in the development process?" he said, adding the common people want basic facilities and employment guarantee.

The Kashmiri students studying in the Aligarh Muslim University had on Friday decided against participating in the event meant to discuss "advantages" of the nullification of Article 370.

There are over 1,300 students from Kashmir valley studying in AMU.

In his interaction, the chief minister exhorted students to clear all their doubts and apprise him of them but asked them to keep the interaction to themselves.

"We will find a solution to issues that concern us and create a better atmosphere," he stressed.

Asking them to share their views decently, Yogi said, "If you have any suggestion, tell us. If you find anything wrong, remain calm and tell me about it separately. This will help create a better atmosphere," he said.

"There are large number of students belonging to Kashmir studying in Uttar Pradesh. We will sit with them in Greater Noida soon and try to resolve all their problems concerning the local administration," he said, adding there are several students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in places like Aligarh, Ghazibad and Noida.

On the occasion, he also elaborated upon his government's schemes.

The students were earlier brought to the chief minister's residence, the venue of the interaction, under heavy security.

Media was kept away from the event barring an electronic channel which was only allowed to telecast the CM's address.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Kashmiri students Article 370
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp