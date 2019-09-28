UP government denies Dr Kafeel Khan's claim of clean chit, says he remains suspended

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Hours after suspended paediatrician of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan rejoiced after receiving the report of the departmental inquiry which had cleared him of charges in cases related to the deaths of around 60 children in August 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government said the doctor had been found guilty on other grounds.

A statement released by the state government, late on Friday night, claimed that the departmental inquiry had found the suspended paediatrician of Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College guilty of being involved in private practice while he was a government doctor. While Dr Khan was absolved of charges of medical negligence when he was in charge of the AES 100-bed ward where the tragedy had taken place, he continues to be suspended, said the statement.

It also mentioned that a final decision on the probe report of a departmental inquiry ordered against Dr Khan was yet to be taken. A copy of the report was made available to Dr Khan and it appeared that he was sharing misleading and incomplete facts to media organisations, said the statement.

Two of the four charges levied on the doctor were found to be true and a decision on that will be taken soon, it said, adding that another departmental inquiry over his alleged defiance was pending against him.

The statement clarified that charges on Dr Khan that he was running a private practice and a nursing home, Medispring Hospital, even after being appointed as a lecturer at a government hospital, were found to be true. He had breached UP services rules and regulations of 1983 which ban private practice by government

doctors.

Earlier on Friday, Dr Khan had claimed that he was given a clean chit by the departmental probe panel in all the four charges – private practice, negligence, corruption and dereliction of duty.

