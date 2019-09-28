Home Nation

UP government denies Dr Kafeel Khan's claim of clean chit, says he remains suspended

A statement released by the state government claimed that the departmental inquiry had found the suspended paediatrician guilty of being involved in private practice while he was a government doctor.

Published: 28th September 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

dr_kafeel_khan

Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College in 2017. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Hours after suspended paediatrician of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan rejoiced after receiving the report of the departmental inquiry which had cleared him of charges in cases related to the deaths of around 60 children in August 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government said the doctor had been found guilty on other grounds.

A statement released by the state government, late on Friday night, claimed that the departmental inquiry had found the suspended paediatrician of Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College guilty of being involved in private practice while he was a government doctor. While Dr Khan was absolved of charges of medical negligence when he was in charge of the AES 100-bed ward where the tragedy had taken place, he continues to be suspended, said the statement.

It also mentioned that a final decision on the probe report of a departmental inquiry ordered against Dr Khan was yet to be taken. A copy of the report was made available to Dr Khan and it appeared that he was sharing misleading and incomplete facts to media organisations, said the statement.

Two of the four charges levied on the doctor were found to be true and a decision on that will be taken soon, it said, adding that another departmental inquiry over his alleged defiance was pending against him.

The statement clarified that charges on Dr Khan that he was running a private practice and a nursing home, Medispring Hospital, even after being appointed as a lecturer at a government hospital, were found to be true. He had breached UP services rules and regulations of 1983 which ban private practice by government
doctors.

Earlier on Friday, Dr Khan had claimed that he was given a clean chit by the departmental probe panel in all the four charges – private practice, negligence, corruption and dereliction of duty.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BRD Medical College Gorakhpur Dr Kafeel Khan
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp