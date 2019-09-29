Home Nation

Around 600 prisoners to be released on Gandhi Jayanti 

However, the special remission is not to be granted to persons convicted for an offence for which the sentence is death penalty or where death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment.

Published: 29th September 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Jayanti

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several hundred prisoners, who have not been convicted for murder, rape and corruption, will be released from jails across India on October 2 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said on Sunday.

The number of prisoners to be released on Gandhi Jayanti could be around 600 and the final list is being prepared by the Union Home Ministry in close coordination with state governments and the union territory administrations.

ALSO READ: Remembering Gandhi, the communicator

According to a Home Ministry official, under the scheme for special remission to prisoners to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, so far 1,424 prisoners have been released by states and Union territories in two phases, on October 2, 2018, and April 6, 2019.

The third phase of release is due on October 2 and the action is underway by states and UTs, the official said.

Prisoners, including politicians, who have been convicted in cases of murder, rape or corruption, will not be released as part of the amnesty scheme announced by the government last year for the year-long celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

ALSO READ: Students without uniforms, lack of teachers - Gandhi's idea lost in his Champaran school

Women convicts aged 55 years and above and male convicts of 60 years or more, who have completed half of their sentence, and a few other categories of prisoners in jails across the country will be released under the amnesty scheme, the official said.

Transgender convicts of 55 years of age and above, who have completed half of their actual sentence period, without counting the period of general remission earned by them, physically challenged or disabled convicts with 70 per cent disability and more, duly certified by a medical board, who have completed half of their actual sentence period will be eligible for release.

However, the special remission is not to be granted to persons convicted for an offence for which the sentence is death penalty or where death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment.

The other categories of prisoners who will not be considered for amnesty are: persons convicted for an offence for which punishment of death has been specified as one of the punishments, persons convicted for an offence for which punishment of life imprisonment has been specified as one of the punishments.

Those convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act, The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1985 (TADA), The Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002 (POTA), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 will not be released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhi Jayanti Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Hollywood star Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson tops the Forbes list of the 10 highest-paid actors, collecting $89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. Check the complete list here. (Photo | AP and PTI)
From The Rock to Akshay Kumar: Here are 10 highest-paid actors in the world in 2019
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp