BJP announces list of candidates for assembly bypolls in 13 states

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP's central election committee has announced names for bye-election to state assemblies on Sunday. A total 32 names were announced by the BJP for 13 states.

The names were announced for the impending elections in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. BJP working president J.P. Nadda released the names.

While four names were for Assam, five were for Kerala and 10 for Uttar Pradesh. Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana had one name each in the list.