BJP election committee holds meeting to finalise Haryana, Maharashtra poll candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah and party working president JP Nadda held a meeting with the top party leaders from Maharashtra and Haryana.

Published: 29th September 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flanked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda during party's Central Election Committee CEC meeting in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Election Committee of the BJP held a meeting on Sunday to finalise its candidates for the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, with sources indicating that the party's seat-sharing arrangement with the Shiv Sena in the western state will be announced in a day or two.

The party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its chief Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, deliberated for several hours with other CEC members and leaders from the two states to finalise names of candidates.

Sources said Modi was felicitated for his "successful" trip to the US.

The prime minister returned to Delhi on Saturday night from his trip to the US where he addressed the UN General Assembly and several events, including the "Howdy Modi!" diaspora gathering.

Asked about the delay in an announcement on the allocation of seats in Maharashtra with the Sena and some smaller allies, a party leader said the announcement may be made on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena may field candidates for around 120-125 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, he said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra polls 2019: Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray to contest from Worli

Both Maharashtra and Haryana are going to polls on October 21.

The last day for filing of nomination is October 4.

Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis, the chief ministers of Haryana and Maharashtra respectively, remain the face of the BJP in the polls with the party confident of retaining power riding on the back of Modi's popularity, "public support" to the Centre's decision to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the achievements of its state governments.

In Haryana, former Indian Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh, Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and woman grappler Babita Phogat, who recently joined the BJP, are likely to be fielded by the party in the elections, sources said.

Khattar is expected to contest from Karnal, a seat from where he had won in 2014.

