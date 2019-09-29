Home Nation

Check Aadhaar cards to keep 'non-Hindus' out: Bajrang Dal's diktat to 'Garba and Dandiya' organisers

In an open letter to the organisers, the outfit claimed during the past couple of years, non-Hindu youths were entering such events and misbehaving with women participants.

Published: 29th September 2019

navaratri, dandiya

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Bajrang Dal on Saturday asked 'Garba and Dandiya' event organisers here to make Aadhar cards mandatory for those taking part in the celebrations during the Navratri festivities to check entry of those belonging to "non-Hindu communities."

The outfit asked organisers to make Aadhaar cards mandatory at the entry spot "to detect non-Hindus entering venues."

In an open letter to the organisers, it claimed during the past couple of years, non-Hindu youths were entering such events and misbehaving with women participants.

Such youths also manhandle men who come to the rescue of the alleged victims, it claimed.

"Also, the said miscreants used these events as places to trap innocent girls and thus leading to Love-Jihad cases," it said.

Event organizers should also avoid employing "non-Hindu bouncers," it said.

"Teams of Bajrang Dal karyakarthas will be present at the venues and if any such case is reported, immediate action would be taken to stop the miscreants from entering,which might lead to the disruption of the whole event," the letter said.

