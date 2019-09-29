Chitrakot Assembly by-poll: Congress finalises, BJP unanimous on name but yet to declare

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh has finalised the party candidate for the upcoming Chitrakot Assembly by-poll scheduled to held on October 21.

The BJP though has unanimously agreed on the name of Lacchuram Kashyap, former MLA from Chitrakot, is yet to officially declare it.

Chitrakot is a reserved Schedule Tribe (ST) seat in Maoist-affected Bastar zone.

Upbeat with the recent Dantewada by-election victory the Congress has approved the name of Rajman Benjam who will file his nomination papers on September 30.

Benjam is a district president of the Jagdalpur (Bastar)-rural.

The BJP sources informed that Lacchuram Kashyap is likely to be the party candidate. Kashyap who fought the 2018 Assembly polls lost to Deepak Baij of Congress by a margin of 17770 votes.

The Chitrakot by-poll is necessitated after Baij was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bastar constituency.

Congress had won 68 seats in 2018 Assembly elections while BJP could win only 15.