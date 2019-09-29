Home Nation

Congress announces candidates for Bihar, Rajasthan, UP bypolls

In Bihar, the Grand Alliance comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha and VIP party could manage to win only one out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections.

Published: 29th September 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Congress flag used for representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With just a day left for the nomination for the bypolls in several Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies, the Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for the bypolls of one parliamentary constituency in Bihar, and four legislative assemblies in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

In a release, Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said, "Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposals for the candidature of Ashok Kumar from Bihar's Samastipur reserved seat."

The bypolls for the Samastipur seat was necessitated after the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Ram Chandra Paswan.

READ | BJP announces list of candidates for assembly bypolls in 13 states 

In Bihar, the Grand Alliance comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha and VIP party could manage to win only one out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections.

The Congress has named Sayeeda Banu from Bihar's Kishanganj assembly constituency, Rita Chaudhary from Rajasthan's Mandawa, Harendra Mirdha from Khivsar and Mannu Dervi from Uttar Pradesh's Balha assembly seat.

The bypolls for the Kishanganj assembly seat was required as Mohammad Javed, a Congress MLA from Kishanganj got elected to the Lok Sabha while two seats in Rajasthan were vacated after Khivsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandawa's BJP MLA Narendra Kumar were elected from Nagaur and Jhujhunu Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

BJP's Balha MLA Akshaywar Lal Gaud had won from Bahraich Lok Sabha seat earlier this year.

On September 21, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the by-polls on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress bypolls Rajasthan bypolls Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh bypolls Rajasthan Congress Rajasthan bypoll
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp