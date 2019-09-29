Ensure reopening of 1984 massacre cases: SAD president to Jharkhand CM

By IANS

JHARKHAND: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das to ensure the reopening or transfer of all 1984 Sikh massacre cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He said the party would send a team of lawyers from the Supreme Court to study these cases before taking up the matter at the highest level.

Addressing a congregation as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev here, the SAD President said that more than 100 Sikhs were brutally killed in Bokaro in 1984.

He said it was unfortunate that not a single accused have been convicted and punished so far for such a heinous crime.

"I urge the Jharkhand Chief Minister to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) immediately to reopen all 1984 cases and ensure they are reinvestigated and taken to their logical conclusion," Sukhbir Badal said.

He also appealed to the entire 'sangat' to unite under the banner of the Akali Dal to get all the wrongs done to the Sikh community corrected.

Speaking about similar cases in Delhi and Kanpur, Sukhbir Badal said the wounds of the Sikhs cannot be healed until all the accused in the gruesome crime are not punished.

"We will fight for every victim family and justice would be delivered to them at all cost," he said.

He said the SAD would send a team of lawyers from the Supreme Court to Bokaro to thoroughly study all the 1984 massacre cases.

On being asked about the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, he said it would be thrown open for the pilgrims on November 9 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming it a historic step that would facilitate hassle-free access to all pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, Sukhbir Badal condemned the Pakistan authorities for imposing $20 entry fee on each pilgrim visiting the holy shrine.

"This entry fee is not justified and should be revoked immediately," he said.

The SAD president also appealed to the local residents to visit the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab to participate in the celebrations of the 550th Parkash Purb.

"You must show the rich heritage of Sikh religion to your children by visiting all the monuments and memorials constructed in Punjab by the SAD-BJP government headed by Parkash Singh Badal. Show them Virasat-e-Khalsa and other memorials, as they will connect them with their roots," he added.