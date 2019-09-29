Home Nation

Ensure reopening of 1984 massacre cases: SAD president to Jharkhand CM

Addressing a congregation as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev here, the SAD president said that more than 100 Sikhs were brutally killed in Bokaro in 1984.

Published: 29th September 2019 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By IANS

JHARKHAND: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das to ensure the reopening or transfer of all 1984 Sikh massacre cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He said the party would send a team of lawyers from the Supreme Court to study these cases before taking up the matter at the highest level.

Addressing a congregation as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev here, the SAD President said that more than 100 Sikhs were brutally killed in Bokaro in 1984.

He said it was unfortunate that not a single accused have been convicted and punished so far for such a heinous crime.

"I urge the Jharkhand Chief Minister to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) immediately to reopen all 1984 cases and ensure they are reinvestigated and taken to their logical conclusion," Sukhbir Badal said.

He also appealed to the entire 'sangat' to unite under the banner of the Akali Dal to get all the wrongs done to the Sikh community corrected.

Speaking about similar cases in Delhi and Kanpur, Sukhbir Badal said the wounds of the Sikhs cannot be healed until all the accused in the gruesome crime are not punished.

"We will fight for every victim family and justice would be delivered to them at all cost," he said.

He said the SAD would send a team of lawyers from the Supreme Court to Bokaro to thoroughly study all the 1984 massacre cases.

On being asked about the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, he said it would be thrown open for the pilgrims on November 9 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming it a historic step that would facilitate hassle-free access to all pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, Sukhbir Badal condemned the Pakistan authorities for imposing $20 entry fee on each pilgrim visiting the holy shrine.

"This entry fee is not justified and should be revoked immediately," he said.

The SAD president also appealed to the local residents to visit the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab to participate in the celebrations of the 550th Parkash Purb.

"You must show the rich heritage of Sikh religion to your children by visiting all the monuments and memorials constructed in Punjab by the SAD-BJP government headed by Parkash Singh Badal. Show them Virasat-e-Khalsa and other memorials, as they will connect them with their roots," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghubar Das Sukhbir Singh Badal Shiromani Akali Dal 1984 anti sikh riots 1984 sikh massacre
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp