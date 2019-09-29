Home Nation

Integration of Exocet missile onboard INS Khanderi proud moment for us: MBDA

INS Khanderi has been equipped with advanced Exocet SM39 anti-ship missile.

A view of newly commissioned Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai Saturday Sept. 28 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: European defence major MBDA said it was a proud moment for the company as its anti-ship missile has been integrated into INS Khanderi, the second Scorpene-class submarine, which was commissioned into Indian Navy on Saturday.

"MBDA is proud to share this moment with the Indian Navy as INS Khanderi is commissioned into service, many congratulations to all involved in the taking of this step," said MBDA's India chief Loïc Piedevache.

"As INS Khanderi patrols the high seas, she will carry the advanced Exocet SM39 anti-ship missile to protect India's interests," a statement quoted him as saying.

INS Khanderi is the second of Kalvari Class diesel-electric attack submarines of the Indian Navy.

It has been built in India to the French Scorpene design and is the second submarine of the Project-75.

Built indigenously by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, INS Khanderi is a lethal addition to Navy's conventional submarine arsenal and is designed for silent and stealthy sub-surface operations.

MBDA is a global leader in the manufacture of missiles.

It has been meeting requirement of missile systems of the Indian armed forces for last five decades.

The company has been supplying range of missiles to the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Earlier this month, it has signed an agreement with defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the final assembly, integration and test (FAIT) of Mistral and ASRAAM missiles in India.

"This MoU marks the latest step on our true commitment to Make in India and our partnership with BDL, as we build the foundations for further new and exciting joint opportunities," said George Kyriakides, Director of International Industrial Co-operation at MBDA.

ASRAAM is India's new generation close combat missile.

With its large rocket motor and clean aerodynamic design, ASRAAM has unrivalled speed, aerodynamic manoeuvrability and range.

The IAF's Jaguar aircraft are the first Indian platform to receive this cutting-edge air-combat missile.

Mistral, with its unmatched success rate of over 96 per cent, during all firings, has been selected by many forces around the world and has been offered to the Indian armed forces.

"Working with HAL, integration of the Mistral ATAM system on the Dhruv helicopter and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) has been very successfully completed," the MBDA said.

