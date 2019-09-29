Home Nation

J&K Block Development Council elections to be held on October 24

Chief Electoral Officer said the state administration has assured the election officials that the BDC elections can be held peacefully and these would be provided security by the administration.

Published: 29th September 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Shailendra Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir

Shailendra Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Elections for the 310 Block Development Councils (BDC) in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 24 this year, Shailendra Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state said here on Sunday.

He said out of 316 blocks in the state, elections will be held in 310 blocks as there are no panches/sarpanches in two panchayats and no women panches/sarpanches in 4 reserved panchayats.

Replying to a question on providing individual security to some contesting candidates, the CEO said it was for the state home department to decide on such security requirements.

Members of panchayats across the state would be voting in the BDC elections to form development councils at the block level.

All developmental funds under various national flagship programmes would be utilised by the BDCs for grassroots development in the state.

