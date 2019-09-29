Protesters in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur arrested for creating ruckus over crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses

By ANI

RAMPUR: Many people were taken into custody for allegedly creating ruckus following a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses here on Friday.

According to police, some people connected with the animal slaughter business attempted to block traffic on the road in Nasrullah Khan Market to protest against the action on illegal slaughterhouses.

Following the traffic blockade, police used mild force to disperse the crowd and arrested some people.

The police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"Around 70 people including women came from Mardan Khan area and tried to block the road. When police used force, they dispersed. The police will take strong action against them for taking the law into their hands," ASP Arun Kumar said.

The police will not allow anyone to operate illegal slaughterhouses in the district, Kumar added.