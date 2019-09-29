Home Nation

Six civilians injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire for second consecutive day in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

According to an official, the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and there was no immediate report of any casualty in the cross-border shelling.

Published: 29th September 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 09:38 PM

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of Indian Army used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Six persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured as Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the second consecutive day by targeting forward posts and villages with mortar shelling and small-arms firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, an official said.

While four of the injured -- three women and the boy -- were rushed to a hospital, efforts were on to shift the other two, District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Poonch Rahul Yadav told PTI.

A defence spokesperson said the firing and shelling from across the border in the Balakote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) started at about 3.15 pm.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and a heavy exchange of fire was going on when the last reports were received, he added.

"Three women and a boy have received splinter injuries in the Pakistani shelling on their villages.They were evacuated and taken to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable," Yadav said.

He added that two more persons, who were part of a group of labourers engaged in the construction of a road near a forward village, were also injured but continuous firing from Pakistan was hampering their evacuation.

"Efforts are on to shift them to a hospital as soon as possible," the DDC said.

The defence spokesperson said details of the casualties suffered by the Pakistan Army in the retaliatory action were not known immediately.

The Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small-arms firing in the Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district on Saturday evening, prompting a strong retaliation by India.

The exchange of fire between the two sides lasted for hours but caused no damage on the Indian side, the defence spokesperson said.

According to officials, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the LoC over 2,000 times this year, leaving 21 people dead and scores injured.

India has repeatedly called upon the neighbouring country to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LoC and the International Border.

