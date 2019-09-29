Home Nation

Woman constable raped by trainee sub-inspector in Hazaribag

Published: 29th September 2019 10:58 PM

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HAZARIBAG: A woman constable has alleged that a trainee sub-inspector of police raped her in Hazaribag district, police said on Sunday.

The woman constable alleged that the sub-inspector had physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

But the SI was no refusing to marry her, she alleged.

The 30-year-old constable posted with the Mahila Police Station on Saturday approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, which asked the Hazaribag Muffasil police station to lodge an FIR against the accused, a 28-year-old trainee sub-inspector, the police said here.

Superintendent of Police Mayur Patel said as per the complaint the SI and the constable became friends on social media.

The sub-inspector visited the constable's house on July 7 and allegedly had physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

The woman constable approached the court after the trainee SI refused to marry her.

On the direction of the court, the Hazaribag Mufassil Police Station, Officer-in-Charge (OC), Manoj Kumar Singh, registered the FIR against the trainee SI under Indian Penal Code section 376, pertaining to rape.

The SP said the accused has not been arrested as the OC is conducting an investigation into the complaint of the constable.

The sub-divisional police officer, Hazaribag, will record the woman constable's statement.

Her statement would also be recorded in the court as per law, the SP said.

