Home Nation

20 injured as bus carrying marriage party skids off road in Himachal's Kangra

The accident took place near Bhawarna in Palampur sub-division.

Published: 30th September 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHIMLA: At least 20 people were injured as a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday morning, a district official said.

The accident took place near Bhawarna in Palampur sub-division.

The bus driver skidded off the road and hit a tree 15 feet below road level, he said.

The exact number of injured is not yet clear but at least 20 persons have sustained injuries in the accident, he said, adding they have been admitted to various hospitals.

Seven injured have been admitted at Nagrota Bagwan Hospital and three at Palampur Civil Hospital.

Some injured have been referred to Tanda Medical College, he added.

A few minutes earlier, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus of Baijnath depot skidded off road at the same spot.

However, no one was hurt in this incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Bus Accident Kangra Bus Accident
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp