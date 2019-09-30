Bail petitions of both Chinmayanand, rape victim rejected

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Shahjahanpur district court here on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand and the law student who has accused him of rape, who is in jail on 14-day judicial remand in connection with Rs 5 crore extortion case, here on Monday evening.

Both Chinmayanand and the law student had moved local district and sessions court moving their respective bail applications which had to be heard on Monday.

Notably, an LLM student, 23, of SS Law College, run by Mumukshu Ashram of Chinmayanand had accused the Swami of rape and harassment for over a year.

Following her complaint, Chinmayanand was booked under Sections 376 C (sexual intercourse by

person in authority), 342 (Wrongful Confinement), 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. He was arrested on September 20 and the CJM court had remanded him to 14-day judicial custody following which he was sent to the district jail same day.

Later, the law student allegedly accused of participating in an extortion bid of Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand, was also booked on charges under Sections 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 201(Causing disappearance of evidence), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of

IPC and Section 67 (A) of IT Act.

She was arrested on early Wednesday morning (September 25, 2019), a day before hearing on her plea for anticipatory bail was due in district court. The girl was also sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand after due medical examination on September 25, 2019.

The student's lawyer filed the bail plea before a sessions court on Thursday, a day after a lower court rejected a similar application. District Judge Ram Babu Sharma fixed September 30 as its date of hearing.

The woman's anticipatory bail plea was scheduled to be heard on Thursday, but it had become infructuous after her arrest on Wednesday.

Three accomplices of the girl – Sanjay Singh, Sachin Sengar and Vikram Singh – were also arrested in connection with the extortion case and they are also in jail. They all had allegedly threatened Chinmayanand to upload his video clips showing him getting massages from the accuser.