BJP MP in Madhya Pradesh threatens to 'bury alive' IAS officer 

By ANI

REWA: BJP MP from Rewa Janardan Mishra on Sunday threatened an IAS officer, stating that he will be "buried alive" if he asked for money from residents living in illegal colonies.

On the receiving end of Mishra's threat was Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav, whom the BJP lawmaker accused of taking bribe from people residing in illegal colonies.

"Call me when Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav comes to you and asks for money. I will come and dig a pit and bury him alive. In case, I will not be able to reach on time then you (people) all have to that. You all should keep a sharp spade and an axe," Mishra said in an event addressing the people.

The BJP parliamentarian further encouraged the crowd to act against the civil servant stating that he is ready to take the responsibility of it even if someone else's buried the commissioner alive.

"Even if someone else buries him alive before my arrival, I will take the responsibility and will install a board of my name," he said, adding that the country will recognise his name that "there is an MP who has buried the Commissioner alive in Rewa".