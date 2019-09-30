Home Nation

BJP MP in Madhya Pradesh threatens to 'bury alive' IAS officer 

On the receiving end of Janardan Mishra's threat was Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav, whom the BJP lawmaker accused of taking bribe from people residing in illegal colonies.

Published: 30th September 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 12:17 PM

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By ANI

REWA: BJP MP from Rewa Janardan Mishra on Sunday threatened an IAS officer, stating that he will be "buried alive" if he asked for money from residents living in illegal colonies.

"Call me when Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav comes to you and asks for money. I will come and dig a pit and bury him alive. In case, I will not be able to reach on time then you (people) all have to that. You all should keep a sharp spade and an axe," Mishra said in an event addressing the people.

The BJP parliamentarian further encouraged the crowd to act against the civil servant stating that he is ready to take the responsibility of it even if someone else's buried the commissioner alive.

"Even if someone else buries him alive before my arrival, I will take the responsibility and will install a board of my name," he said, adding that the country will recognise his name that "there is an MP who has buried the Commissioner alive in Rewa". 

