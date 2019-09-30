Home Nation

CCTV cameras to be installed at police stations, posts in Jammu and Kashmir

Police are procuring 2 MP bullet camera with eight channels and alarm trigger for video tempering, motion detection and illegal login.

By PTI

JAMMU: CCTV cameras will be installed at police stations and posts in Jammu and Kashmir as a security measure and to ensure accountability, a senior official said on Monday. Jammu and Kashmir has over 350 police stations and police posts located in three regions.

"Tenders have been invited from manufacturers or their authorised dealers for the supply of supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the CCTV surveillance system at police stations and police posts of J&K," Asst Inspector General (AIG) of Police Mubassir Latifi said.

Police are procuring 2 MP bullet camera with eight channels and alarm trigger for video tampering, motion detection and illegal login.

It should detect intrusion, trip wise crossing detection, with a switching capacity of 20 GBPs, according to officials. "The WWSs must have trigger-based locking units with GPS trackers so that they cannot be misused and can be speedily traced," Latifi said. Officials said that this is aimed to bring further transparency in the system at police stations and ensure security.

