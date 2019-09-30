Home Nation

Heavy rains across Bengal hit Durga puja preparations

With the Curzon Park in central Kolkata under knee-deep water, West Bengal Governor could not enter the venue of a programme celebrating the 227th birth anniversary of Rani Rasmoni.

Published: 30th September 2019 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Durga Puja, Bengal’s biggest annual festival will begin from October 4.

Durga Puja, Bengal’s biggest annual festival will begin from October 4. (File Photo)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Inundated streets caused by heavy showers forced West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to cut short a programme here in the city, large parts of which went under knee-deep to ankle-deep water on Sunday, while many Durga puja organisers in north Bengal's Siliguri town had to postpone inauguration of marquees.

With the Curzon Park in central Kolkata under knee-deep water, Dhankhar could not enter the venue of a programme celebrating the 227th birth anniversary of Rani Rasmoni. The Governor accepted the memorabilia sitting on a chair on the nearby pavement but had to return without garlanding Rani Rasmoni's statue.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Alipore, the city and its adjoining districts received 37.3 mm rainfall over 24 hours till 8.20 a.m. on Sunday, while intermittent rains continued thereafter.

From Topsia in east Kolkata to Khidirpore in the western part of the city as also Ballygunge in the south, many roads saw heavy water-logging, and vehicles moved at a snail's pace. A number of pockets in the satellite township of Salt Lake went underwater till noon.

In Jhargram district, the Jamboni block was completely cut off with the Dulung river flowing over the danger mark.

In Siliguri, the preparations for Durga puja - the biggest festival in this part of the world beginning on October 4 - has been greatly hampered because of the inclement weather.

Many big budget community puja organisers of the north Bengal town have postponed their inauguration till 'panchami' (October 3) with the heavy showers leading to water-logging. Going by the trend in recent years, the marquees should have been inaugurated either on Sunday or Monday.

The rains have halted construction of a number of marquees, while some puja organisers were tense about water-logging outside the pandals.

"Due to the rains, the work on marquee has been temporarily stopped," an organiser of Central Colony puja committee said.

"We had to postpone our inauguration by a day as the labourers are unable to work in the present condition. So we are now concentrating on finishing the indoor first," said Dadabhai Sporting Club Puja Committee secretary Babul Roychowdhury.

The weatherman, however, failed to give any good news.

According to the met office, heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rains are likely over Malda district, while West Burdwan, Birbhum, Jalpaguri, Cooch Behar and Kalimpong could receive heavy to very heavy showers.

Heavy rainfall warning has been given for Bankura, East Burdwan, Nadia, East Midanpore, West Midnapore and Hooghly districts.

Thunderstorm with lightning have been forecast for all districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar Kolkata rains West bengal rains Kolkata durga puja celebrations
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp