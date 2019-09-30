Home Nation

IndiGo refutes occurrence of fire in engine of Delhi-bound flight

The Indigo flight 6E-336 had taken off from Goa when its pilot detected engine failure, following which the aircraft was forced to turnaround to Goa's Dabolim airport.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Refuting reports of the occurrence of fire in the engine, IndiGo on Monday said it is investigating into Delhi-bound flight with nearly 200 people on board making an emergency landing at Goa's airport in the early hours of Sunday.

In an official statement, IndiGo said, "IndiGo strongly refutes the occurrence of any fire in the engine of flight 6E336 from Goa to Delhi operating on September 29, 2019. During the shutdown process of the engine, it is not unusual that unburnt fuel ignites some sparks seen at the exhaust of the engine, which was noticed by the passengers. At no point of time, there was any danger of fire in the engine."

The airline further explained, "As per our records, the engine had no previous history of any technical issues. This aircraft was powered by CFM engine which has done 12000 hours since the last shop visit. This is well within the expected life of the engine. However, the cause of the incident is not known yet and is currently under investigation."

"An IndiGo flight 6E 336 (CEO VT-IHC) operating from Goa to Delhi on 29 September 2019 returned to Goa airport due to technical issues in NR 1 engine. As per the laid down SOPs, our pilot landed the aircraft in Goa for inspection. All the passengers were accommodated on other flights to Delhi," the airline said in a statement.  

