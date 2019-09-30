Home Nation

Jamia extends last date for admission for Jammu and Kashmir students over 'communication gap'

Published: 30th September 2019 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 10:16 PM

University hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the last date for admission to the university for students from Jammu and Kashmir owing to the "communication gap" that ensued following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for the state, officials said on Monday.

The date has been extended to October 10, according to a letter written by the varsity registrar to resident commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

"The Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia is pleased to extend the admission date up to October 10, 2019, for the students of J&K who could not report in time to complete the admission formalities.

Now, the affected students of J&K can submit the applications to the office of the Resident Commissioner, J&K till 10 October, 2019," the letter said.

In a letter written to Jammu and Kashmir resident commissioner by the varsity's registrar on September 26, it was mentioned that a number of students had approached the university authorities for admission.

It appears that they have applied and appeared in the entrance examination but "failed to see the result due to which they could not report in time to complete the admission formalities", the varsity said.

The Jammu & Kashmir governor had also desired that such cases of the students be taken up to redress their grievances, the letter said.

"It is appropriate that the office of the Resident Commissioner, J&K act as Nodal Office to collect all the applications of such candidates who were in the merit list but could not complete the admission formalities due to the communication gap owing to prevailing situation in the State w.e.f.05 August.2019," the varsity wrote in the letter.

Earlier, the date for contacting the resident commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir was October 1 but the varsity on Monday extended it to October 10.

The date was extended following a request from the resident commissioner's office.

According to an official of the varsity, the resident commissioner will submit the list of students who were shortlisted for admission, and then a committee will check their names with its records and accordingly they will be granted admission.

"The names of students will be tallied with the names that were shortlisted on the basis of entrance examinations and those students will then be contacted," the official said.

