Land-attack version of BrahMos missile successfully test-fired in Odisha

By PTI

BALASORE: India on Monday successfully test-fired a land-attack version of Brahmos supersonic missile from Chandipur coast in Odisha's Balasore district.

The test met all flight parameters, said a source in the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

The missile, with a strike range of 290km, can be fired from land as well as sea-based platforms, he said.

On March 11, 2017, the first extended version of the missile, which had a strike range of 450 km, was successfully tested, the source added.

BrahMos is a joint venture between the DRDO and the NPOM of Russia.