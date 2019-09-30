Home Nation

Maharashtra polls: BJP, Shiv Sena announce alliance without detailing seat sharing arrangement

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will announce the quantum of seat sharing through a joint statement.

Published: 30th September 2019 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena Party President Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, in a joint statement released here on Monday, formally announced their pre poll alliance along with other smaller constituents for the October 21 assembly election in Maharashtra. However, the letter doesn’t mention any details of the seat-sharing arrangement.

“As per the deliberations among Shiv Sena President UddhavThackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and leader of other parties like union minister Ramdas Athawale, Mahadeo Jankar, Vinayak mete, and Sadabhau Khot, it was decided that the assembly election in Maharashtra should be contested in alliance as ‘MahaYuti’ (Grand Alliance),” said the statement signed by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai. 

The statement, however, didn’t announce the seat-sharing arrangement and said, “the details regarding seats sharing would be released shortly.”

“Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, the state had attained a new height after the successful completion of five years of the MahaYuti rule in the state and hence all the parties are now going before the people to face the election,” the statement said adding that they are sure of the support that they will get from the people.

