Home Nation

Narada case: IPS officer SMH Mirza refutes Mukul Roy's claim of not accepting cash

On Sunday, the CBI officials took Mirza to Roy’s apartment on Elgin Rod, Kolkata, to reconstruct the day when money was allegedly handed over to the BJP leader by the IPS officer in 2014.

Published: 30th September 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mukul Roy was given the responsibility of the chief election strategist by the BJP in Bengal.

Mukul Roy at a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza refuted senior BJP leader Mukul Roy’s claim that he had not taken any money because in none of the Narada sting operation videotapes, he was seen accepting cash.

While being taken to Bankshall court after his five-day remand in the CBI’s custody, Mirza said, "He (Roy) is saying he has not been accepting cash in the videotapes. It does not prove that he had not taken money. The probe will reveal the fact."

The magistrate turned down Mirza's bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Sunday, the CBI officials took Mirza to Roy’s apartment on Elgin Rod, Kolkata, to reconstruct the day when money was allegedly handed over to the BJP leader by the IPS officer in 2014.

ALSO READ | Narada sting case: BJP leader Mukul Roy appears before CBI, denies his involvement

The investigating agency video recorded the entire reconstruction event that continued for 40 minutes.

After the CBI officers left his apartment, Roy said, "I have not been seen in the video footages accepting cash. I am not involved in this case. I will co-operate with the investigating agency and I will appear before the CBI sleuths whenever they will ask me."

Roy, however, alleged that a conspiracy was hatched by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party. 

"Those who are involved in this case are dropping my name. This is a conspiracy," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SMH Mirza BJP Mukul Roy CBI Narada case
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp